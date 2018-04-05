Virgin Galactic will on Thursday attempt its first powered rocket flight since 2014 fatal crash

Virgin Galactic is preparing for the first powered flight of its spacecraft Unity on Thursday, CNBC has learned.

Richard Branson's space tourism venture is going to fire the engines of its vehicle during a flight at Mojave Air and Space Port, a person familiar with the situation told CNBC. (The news was first seen by the blog Parabolic Arc.)

Virgin Galactic has not tested a powered flight — as opposed to a glide — of one of its spaceships since the fatal crash of Spaceship Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2014.

After extensive testing and glide tests, Virgin Galactic's CEO George Whitesides said last year the company was "ready to go into powered flight." With engine testing complete, Virgin Galactic completed the seventh glide test of Unity at Mojave in January.

A crew of two will pilot Unity in Thursday's test, aiming to reach speeds of 1½ times the speed of sound or more.