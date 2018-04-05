President Donald Trump's order to deploy National Guard forces has left key national security players in his administration scrambling to nail down details for the mission, such as its scope, its cost and its duration.

Top officials, however, have said they have been in constant communication with each other regarding the plan and the overall border security strategy in general.

"Secretary [James] Mattis agrees with Secretary [Kirstjen] Nielsen that border security is national security," chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said Thursday during a press briefing.

"The communication between the White House and the Defense Department is very clear," White said.

Building a border wall, and having Mexico pay for it, was one of Trump's key pitches to his nationalist voter base during the 2016 campaign. But since he hasn't been able to secure the funding he desires for the wall, approximately $25 billion, he is instead pushing for heightened military presence at the border.

"Until we can have a wall and proper security we're going to be guarding our border with the military. That's a big step," Trump said Tuesday at the White House.

"We are going to be doing things militarily," Trump added, saying that he discussed the idea with Defense Secretary James Mattis.

As of yet, U.S. officials have provided few logistical details for carrying out Trump's orders.

Here's what we know and don't know about the mission.