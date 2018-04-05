Why you should stop telling people you're so busy

When people think you're too busy, they won't present you with opportunities. You want people thinking of you when a truly amazing opportunity emerges. You may have heard the mantra, "If you want something done, give it to a busy person."
Indeed, let people know that you will make time for important things. When folks ask, "How are you?" you can respond by saying, "Looking for opportunities." This response will no doubt spark a deeper conversation that could lead to more and better prospects.
Chopra is the author of The Healing Self with Rudolph E. Tanzi, the founder of The Chopra Foundation, co-founder of Jiyo and The Chopra Center for Wellbeing. Sehgal is a New York Times bestselling author, former vice president at JPMorgan Chase, multi-Grammy Award winner, and U.S. Navy veteran. Chopra and Sehgal created Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome, inspired by American immigrants.
