Why you should stop telling people you're so busy

Everyone is busy. Your calendar doesn't make you special. So don't go around saying "I'm busier than you" or comparing your schedule to others. If you're trying to stand out in your business career, you're not going to separate from the pack by telling folks how busy you are. Instead of being a badge of success, busyness may send the signal to your enlightened colleagues and associates that you aren't working smart.

If you knew how to be more efficient at your job, you could achieve a better work-life balance. As entrepreneur Jason Fried writes in "Rework": "Workaholics aren't heroes. They don't save the day, they just use it up. The real hero is home because she figured out a faster way."

Google and 3M insist that their employees have "free time" to work on their own projects. It's in these moments of idleness that your mind might stumble upon a truly new idea.