Your first trade for Thursday, April 5

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of SPDR Financial Sector.

David Seaburg was a buyer of Facebook.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Electronic Arts.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Take-Two Interactive.

Trader disclosure: On April 4, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, JD, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VIPS, VOD, VRX, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. "Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen Inc. serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore." Dan Nathan is short QQQ, SPY. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.