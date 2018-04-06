Ethiopia has just seen 'historic' political change, while its China-inspired economics continue

East African economic powerhouse Ethiopia swore in a new prime minister this week, whose pledge to smooth out ethnic ruptures in the country could mean that unrest and violence no longer disrupt its economic development.

Abiye Ahmed took his oath of office on Monday, declaring that "Today is a historic day. We bear witness to a peaceful transfer of power."

Abiye's leadership is noteworthy as he is an ethnic Oromo, a group which hails from Ethiopia's Oromia region — of which the capital is also national capital Addis Ababa. Despite being Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, comprising roughly one third of the country's 100 million population, Abiye is Ethiopia's first Oromo prime minister.

"Our identity is interwoven and intermingled. We are born Ethiopians and we die as Ethiopians," Abiye said at his swearing in, as reported by Reuters.