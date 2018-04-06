Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads

Facebook will require an authorization process for people who want to buy political issue-based ads, and for managers of pages with large followings.

"These steps by themselves won't stop all people trying to game the system," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "But they will make it a lot harder for anyone to do what the Russians did during the 2016 election and use fake accounts and pages to run ads. Election interference is a problem that's bigger than any one platform, and that's why we support the Honest Ads Act. This will help raise the bar for all political advertising online."

In October, Facebook said it would require an authorization process for election-related ads. The news today expands that to all issue ads.