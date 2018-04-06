Here's what people would do with a $10,000 windfall

Credit card debt continues to weigh heavy on the minds of consumers.
LendEdu.com recently surveyed 1,000 adults about what they would do with $10,000 falling into their lap, tax-free. The top answer across all generations? Pay down debt, with a focus on credit card balances.
"Unless you earn lots of money, it's hard to get ahead of your debt," said Kathryn Hauer, a certified financial planner with Wilson David Investment Advisors in Aiken, South Carolina. "But the more it grows, the greater the damage to your financial health."