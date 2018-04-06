Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is on course to secure another four-year stint in power on Sunday, paving the way for Europe's most prominent populist leader to continue building what he calls an "illiberal democracy."

Orban's right-wing Fidesz party comfortably leads most opinion polls ahead of the vote, though a surprisingly bruising election campaign has put the incumbent's parliamentary majority on shaky ground.

"There are two different worlds to this election. To the outside world, it's all about migration and conspiracy theories. But for many opponents of Orban in the country, social issues and corruption allegations are more important," Andras Biro-Nagy, political analyst at Policy Solutions, a Hungarian think tank, told CNBC in a phone interview.



"Orban's far-right rhetoric is even more extreme than (President Donald) Trump when it comes to migration. The country has shifted to the far-right and, in doing so, has become a role model for such parties with similar ambitions in Austria, Germany and France," he added.