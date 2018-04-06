The manufacturing sector has been on fire since Trump was elected — March was another strong month for the industry

The manufacturing industry led job gains for the month of March, adding to the sector's streak of solid employment numbers over the past year under President Donald Trump.

Manufacturing sector added 22,000 jobs in March bringing its 12-month gain to 232,000 jobs, the Labor Department said on Friday. Much of last month's gains — as well as the yearly uptick — came from durable goods manufacturing, the Labor Department said.

Business services also posted strong numbers, up 33,000 in March after gains in insurance carriers, securities and commodities contracts led to a strong gain in February.

Here are the net changes by industry for the month of February, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics.