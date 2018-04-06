Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AMZN, PYPL, URBN, T, GE, GT, WYNN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Amazon.com – Amazon remains on watch following another round of criticism from President Trump, who repeated that Amazon has unfair advantages and that he will study policies that will "level the playing field."

PayPal – Amazon is considering the use of its Alexa personal assistant for a payments feature that would compete with PayPal's popular Venmo service, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Urban Outfitters – Urban Outfitters announced the departure of David McCreight, the CEO and president of the clothing retailer's Anthropologie unit. McCreight will depart on April 27 and will be replaced by Anthropologie executives Hillary Super and Andrew Carnie.

AT&T – AT&T said it expects to price shares in its Latin American entertainment unit Vrio in a $19 to $22 range, with about 29.7 million shares offered. That means AT&T could raise about $653 million when its initial public offering debuts on the New York Stock Exchange.

General Electric – GE was urged by proxy advisory firm ISS to drop its long-time auditor KPMG in light of accounting issues affecting the conglomerate. Another proxy firm, Glass Lewis, made a similar recommendation earlier this week.

Goodyear Tire – Goodyear is denying allegations of a tire defect that is being examined by a federal investigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating claims that certain Goodyear tires used on recreational vehicles were prone to failures and may be linked to 95 deaths or injuries.

Wynn Resorts – Wynn Resorts has received "back-channel" approaches from rival casino operator MGM Resorts, according to the New York Post.

Campbell Soup – The company announced a strategic reorganization which gives Chief Operator Officer Luca Mignini more control over the food company's primary units.

WD-40 – WD-40 beat Wall Street estimates on the bottom line in its latest quarterly report, but the lubricants maker reported lower-than-expected revenue for the quarter.

WageWorks – WageWorks CEO Joseph Jackson has stepped down, and the employee benefits customer also announced the departure of its chief financial officer Colm Callan, as well as one other executive. WageWorks said it would restate results from the past two years following the discovery of "material weakness" in its accounting.

PriceSmart – PriceSmart reported quarterly profit of $1.04 per share, well above estimates of 74 cents, and the warehouse club operator also saw revenue beat forecasts as sales during the quarter rose 6 percent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals – Mizuho upgraded the drugmaker's shares to "neutral" from "underperform," saying it sees no near-term sell catalysts and that the company's 2018 guidance is achievable.

Southwest Airlines – The airline reported a 3.7 percent increase in revenue passenger miles for March compared to the same month last year. It also had a load factor of 85.1 percent, the most it has ever recorded for March.