The 20 jobs people are least likely to leave

Conventional wisdom holds that people, especially millennials, are doing more job hopping than ever before — but that may not be true.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an individual holds around 12 jobs during their lifetime, and that figure have not changed dramatically over the past several decades. In fact, in industries like tech and healthcare, workers can be incredibly loyal.

Job site Indeed analyzed millions of resumes posted by U.S. job seekers to find who was most likely and least likely to job hop. For their analysis, Indeed looked at career-switch search rates of the top 300 job titles held by individuals with at least a bachelor's degree.