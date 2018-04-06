The Trump administration on Friday unveiled new actions against various Russian officials, oligarchs, businesses and agencies – freezing assets that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction

One of the oligarchs named is Oleg Deripaska, a billionaire with links to former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort, who has been charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"There is no question that this activity goes after a number of individuals and entities surrounding the Kremlin regime and this will be noticed far and wide," a senior administration official said Friday on the condition of anonymity.

In all, the Treasury Department, after consulting with the State Department, sanctioned seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they control, along with 17 top Russian officials, a state-owned weapons-trading company and a subsidiary bank.

Another senior administration official said that the "significance and scale of these steps" will have a profound impact on the Russian economy.

"This is a large number of senior officials and oligarchs, many of whom are in the inner circle of Vladimir Putin and many of whom are facing sanctions for the first time as well as the state-owned enterprises," the official said.

"I think the individuals and companies in question will see the consequences of this in the near term."