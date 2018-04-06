    ×

    Politics

    US sanctions several Russian officials and entities, including oligarch linked to former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort

    • The Trump administration on Friday unveiled new actions against various Russian officials, oligarchs, businesses and agencies – freezing assets that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction.
    • One of the oligarchs named is Oleg Deripaska, a billionaire with links to former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort, who has been charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
    • In all, the Treasury Department sanctioned seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they control, along with 17 top Russian officials, a state-owned weapons-trading company and a subsidiary bank.
    Oleg Deripaska
    Andrey Rudakov | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Oleg Deripaska

    The Trump administration on Friday unveiled new actions against various Russian officials, oligarchs, businesses and agencies – freezing assets that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction

    One of the oligarchs named is Oleg Deripaska, a billionaire with links to former Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort, who has been charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

    "There is no question that this activity goes after a number of individuals and entities surrounding the Kremlin regime and this will be noticed far and wide," a senior administration official said Friday on the condition of anonymity.

    In all, the Treasury Department, after consulting with the State Department, sanctioned seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they control, along with 17 top Russian officials, a state-owned weapons-trading company and a subsidiary bank.

    Another senior administration official said that the "significance and scale of these steps" will have a profound impact on the Russian economy.

    "This is a large number of senior officials and oligarchs, many of whom are in the inner circle of Vladimir Putin and many of whom are facing sanctions for the first time as well as the state-owned enterprises," the official said.

    "I think the individuals and companies in question will see the consequences of this in the near term."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    Pavel Golovkin | Reuters
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Another key name: Kirill Shamalov, who is Russian President Vladimir Putin's son in law. According to the Treasury Department, "his fortunes drastically improved" after he married Putin's daughter, Katerina Tikhonova in February 2013.

    "The Russian government engages in a range of malign activity around the globe, including continuing to occupy Crimea and instigate violence in eastern Ukraine, supplying the Assad regime with material and weaponry as they bomb their own civilians, attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a release.

    "Russian oligarchs and elites who profit from this corrupt system will no longer be insulated from the consequences of their government's destabilizing activities."

    The latest sanctions come as President Donald Trump's relationship with Putin is under greater scrutiny since the American leader congratulated the Russian president for his landslide election victory last month. Putin critics have said the election was rigged, and, reportedly, Trump advisors told him not to congratulate his Russian counterpart.

    The U.S. also ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian agents last month in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England.

    There were reports earlier this week that said a new round of sanctions could be on the way. Last month, the Treasury Department issued sanctions for 19 people and five entities, including Russian intelligence agencies, for cyber attacks over the past two years.

    The Trump administration said it has designated 189 Russian related individuals and entities to date.

    The Manafort connection

    Paul Manafort, former advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign.
    Getty Images
    Paul Manafort, former advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign.

    Of the 12 companies hit with sanctions in Friday's action, the Treasury Department said seven of them are either controlled or owned by Deripaska, the billionaire who emerged as a central figure in the U.S. probe of possible election interference by the Kremlin and its associates.

    Manafort, who ran Trump's campaign for a few months in 2016, had reportedly offered to brief Deripaska on the campaign. Manafort was Trump's campaign chief at the time he sent emails making the offer.

    Manafort had also reportedly done business with Deripaska in the past.

    The Treasury Department, in unveiling its sanctions, described the Russian businessman in ominous terms.

    "Deripaska has said that he does not separate himself from the Russian state. He has also acknowledged possessing a Russian diplomatic passport, and claims to have represented the Russian government in other countries," the announcement said. It continued:

    Deripaska has been investigated for money laundering, and has been accused of threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering. There are also allegations that Deripaska bribed a government official, ordered the murder of a businessman, and had links to a Russian organized crime group.

    The special counsel is investigating possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia. The president has repeatedly denied his campaign colluded with the Russians, and Russia has often pushed back on the allegations, as well.