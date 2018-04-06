Wall Street’s win streak is in jeopardy after Trump trade threats on China

President Donald Trump instructed the United States Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China. Shortly after Trump's announcement, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer expressed support for the move.



In response to Trump's latest actions, China reiterated today that it was not afraid of a trade war and warned it would fight back "at any cost" with fresh trade measures if the United States continues on its path of protectionism. (CNBC & Reuters)



* Trump wants to protect farmers from Chinese retaliation. That may create a bigger problem (CNBC)

* ECB's Benoit Coeure says a trade war would have 'damaging' consequences for the global economy (CNBC)

In recent weeks, Trump has expressed fatigue at White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's attempts to shackle him and has gradually begun to freeze out his top aide, according to the Associated Press. The report said Trump is not ready to fire Kelly, however.

The president denied that he knew about his lawyer's $130,000 payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels, adding he doesn't know where the attorney got the money. Trump's attorney Michael Cohen has said the money came from his own pocket. (CNBC)

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto rebuked Trump's signed order to deploy National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. Nieto also expressed willingness to cooperate with the U.S. but not at the expense of its sovereignty. (The Washington Post)



* What we know about Trump plan to send troops to border (CNBC)

Conor McGregor, UFC's lightweight champ and the sport's biggest star, turned himself into New York police hours after he and others attacked a bus filled with UFC 223 fighters in Brooklyn, according to USA Today Sports.

Facebook (FB) asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project, CNBC has learned. That project is now on hold after its recent data scandal.



Additionally, COO Sheryl Sandberg told NBC News that users could have to pay to completely opt out of their data being used to target them with advertising. "We don't have an opt-out at the highest level. That would be a paid product," Sandberg said.

Twitter (TWTR), after fielding criticism for the number of fake accounts and hoaxes that arose during the shooting on YouTube's campus, defended its current policies while saying it would invest more in combating misinformation. (CNBC)