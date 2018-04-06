    ×

    World Economy

    World Economy

    Watch: China's Ministry of Commerce respond to the latest Trump trade threats

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 8 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    China's Ministry of Commerce was set to hold a media briefing Friday morning New York time on the increasingly tense trade dispute with the U.S.

    President Donald Trump said late Thursday he instructed the United States Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China. On Tuesday, his administration announced a proposal for tariffs on roughly 1,300 Chinese imports worth about $50 billion. Beijing soon followed with its own plans for duties on 106 imports from the U.S.

    Stock index futures fell sharply after Thursday's announcement, with Dow futures off more than 200 points.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.