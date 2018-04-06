Watch: China's Ministry of Commerce respond to the latest Trump trade threats

[The stream is slated to start at 8 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

China's Ministry of Commerce was set to hold a media briefing Friday morning New York time on the increasingly tense trade dispute with the U.S.

President Donald Trump said late Thursday he instructed the United States Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China. On Tuesday, his administration announced a proposal for tariffs on roughly 1,300 Chinese imports worth about $50 billion. Beijing soon followed with its own plans for duties on 106 imports from the U.S.

Stock index futures fell sharply after Thursday's announcement, with Dow futures off more than 200 points.