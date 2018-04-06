Here's where the ultra-rich live around the world

The number of millionaires and billionaires in the world is growing. In 2017, a new billionaire was minted every two days, and between 2006 and 2016, the number of total millionaires in the world increased 36 percent, bringing the total up to more than 13 million.

Using data from Knight Frank, cost information site Howmuch.net graphed where around the world some of these ultra rich — those with more than $500 million in personal wealth — live.

The United States topped the ranking, with nearly 2,000 individuals worth $500 million or more. That's more than four times as many as No. 2 ranked China.

"We separated Hong Kong (320 people) from China for counting purposes," Howmuch.net notes, adding: "Even if we combine mainland China with Hong Kong (810 people combined), it still wouldn't be even half of the U.S. number."