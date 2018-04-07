The Saudi Crown Prince hung out this week with Google execs Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai

Pics or it didn't happen.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with a host of Silicon Valley executives this week, including Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz, and Virgin founder Richard Branson, photos show.

Widely known as "MBS," the Prince stopped by Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. to rub elbows with a handful of company leaders.

Here he is shaking hands with Hiroshi Lockheimer, the Google SVP who runs Android, Chrome, and other platforms, while CEO Sundar Pichai, Google's SVP of technical infrastructure, Urs Hölzle, and leader of Google's cloud business, Diane Greene, appear in the background.