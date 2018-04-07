Real estate prices in New York City have cooled but remain astronomically high, so Jennifer Tobias, a senior designer at the Studio Sofield design firm in lower Manhattan, found a nearby refuge.

Located just across the Hudson River from Manhattan's West Side, Jersey City is being touted by some as the latest alternative to New York City's torrid real estate market. It's where Tobias joined a growing number of area residents who find Jersey City more affordable when compared to its more famous neighbor.

"My apartment is a 310 square foot studio in a 28-unit building," Tobias told CNBC recently. Her unit cost $195,000 when she bought it in 2007, and she said that its current value is $312,000.

"A similar apartment in New York City would easily cost twice as much," she added. Her residence faces Van Vorst Park, which has a farmer's market, Shakespeare performances and outdoor movie nights. A wide range of restaurants and bars can be found within an eight-block radius, and the overall cost of living is low.

She isn't only getting a more affordable lifestyle across the river. New York's outer boroughs like Brooklyn and Queens, have traditionally offered lower cost housing. However, prices there have also skyrocketed in recent years, forcing residents of modest means to look elsewhere.

Enter New Jersey, which for years dwelled in the shadow of its larger-than-life counterpart across the Hudson, but has definitively come into its own. Places like Jersey City have emerged as alternatives to the Big Apple for cosmopolitan-minded residents.