White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly threatened to resign in late March, political website Axios reported on Saturday, adding to speculation of a rift between he and President Donald Trump.

On March 28, Kelly was said to have engaged in a heated Oval Office discussion with the president, according to the publication. While en route to his office, the retired general vowed to quit, before Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen reportedly "talked him off a ledge."

A senior administration official told Axios that calling it a threat was "probably too strong, it was more venting frustration."

Since taking the reins as Chief of Staff, Kelly and Trump are said to have a tense relationship. The former has experienced difficulty reigning in his impulsive boss, who has isolated his top lieutenant from his decision making, according to a report in The Associated Press.

Staffers currently believe Kelly's days in the White House might be numbered, The AP reported, though talk of his imminent departure has swirled around Washington for some time.