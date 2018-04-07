Betting interest in this year's Masters' golf tournament is high, the latest sign of a golf gambling boom linked to Tiger Woods' return to relevance in the sport.

This year's Masters, which generally garners more betting than any other golf tournament on the PGA tour, is estimated to surpass $12 million in Nevada, which would be a record.

Many storylines, including the resurgence of Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson — as well as the plethora of young, sharp golfers in contention — factor into the large "handle," the amount wagered on a particular event. Yet it's Tiger Woods' return that makes this year special.

"During the last 10 years since Tiger won the 2008 U.S. Open, tournaments he was involved in would see a spike in handle around 20 percent," Jeff Sherman, golf oddsmaker at the Westgate sportsbook and owner of Golfodds.com, wrote via email to CNBC. This season, in tournaments Woods has played in, there has been an uptick in gambling of roughly 30 percent, according to Golfodds.com data.

More money has been placed on Woods to win the Masters than any other player at the Westgate Superbook this year, according to data provided to CNBC. He accounted for nearly 6 percent of all bets, a whopping number considering the 87-person field.

The increased wagering on golf won't necessarily go away if Woods' doesn't hold up as a player: His previous comeback bids have ended in disappointment.