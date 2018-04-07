Trade tensions between both the U.S. and Europe have calmed down in the last few weeks, a top European official told CNBC Saturday at the European House Ambrosetti Forum.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened in March to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminium products. The 28-country-bloc responded with its own list of tariffs on U.S. products as a retaliation measure. However, the U.S. decided in the end to temporarily exclude Europe from its metal tariffs, thus avoiding a deterioration in their current trade ties.

"We are negotiating or discussing with the United States...at the moment and things are calming down, at least a little bit," Jyrki Katainen, Vice President of the European Commission told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick.

"We don't know what is the final outcome of these discussions, but the situation is more calm now than it was two weeks ago," Katainen said.

