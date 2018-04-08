Asian stocks poised to slip amid US-China trade tensions

Stocks in Asia looked set for a lower open on Monday after a week largely dominated by U.S.-China trade developments.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed in correction territory on Friday. The 30-stock index fell 2.34 percent, or 572.46 points, to close at 23,932.76 on Friday. The S&P 500 lost 2.19 percent to end at 2,604.47 and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.28 percent to 6,915.11.

The sharp declines in U.S. stocks came as trade-related rhetoric between the U.S. and China escalated. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had instructed U.S. trade officials to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

In response, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it would "immediately fight back with a major response" if the U.S. went ahead with its plan to impose tariffs on $100 billion in Chinese imports.

Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that China would remove its trade barriers as that would be the "right thing to do."

Besides trade concerns, markets also digested the release of March nonfarm payrolls on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls rose 103,000 last month, missing an expected gain of 193,000.

Also of note, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that gradual interest rate increases were needed, although he did not say exactly how many rate hikes were necessary.