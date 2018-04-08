    ×

    Asian stocks poised to slip amid US-China trade tensions

    • U.S. stocks slid on Friday amid elevated trade rhetoric between the U.S. and China.
    • China said it would "fight back" if the U.S. went ahead with plans to impose tariffs on $100 billion in Chinese goods.
    • U.S. March nonfarm payrolls missed expectations.

    Stocks in Asia looked set for a lower open on Monday after a week largely dominated by U.S.-China trade developments.

    The Dow Jones industrial average closed in correction territory on Friday. The 30-stock index fell 2.34 percent, or 572.46 points, to close at 23,932.76 on Friday. The S&P 500 lost 2.19 percent to end at 2,604.47 and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.28 percent to 6,915.11.

    The sharp declines in U.S. stocks came as trade-related rhetoric between the U.S. and China escalated. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had instructed U.S. trade officials to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    In response, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it would "immediately fight back with a major response" if the U.S. went ahead with its plan to impose tariffs on $100 billion in Chinese imports.

    Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that China would remove its trade barriers as that would be the "right thing to do."

    Besides trade concerns, markets also digested the release of March nonfarm payrolls on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls rose 103,000 last month, missing an expected gain of 193,000.

    Also of note, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that gradual interest rate increases were needed, although he did not say exactly how many rate hikes were necessary.

    Over in Asia, futures tipped a mostly steady open for Japanese stocks on Monday, with Nikkei futures traded in Chicago off by 0.13 percent at 21,540 compared to the benchmark's last close.

    Australian SPI futures were last lower by 0.57 percent.

    Against the yen, the dollar was mostly steady at 109.96 at 6:56 a.m. HK/SIN. The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, stood at 90.158.

    On the commodities front, oil prices slid in the last session amid trade fears. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 2.3 percent, or $1.48, to settle at $62.06 per barrel and Brent crude futures settled $1.22 lower at $67.11 per barrel.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Monday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 7:50 a.m.: Japan current account
    • 1:00 p.m.: Japan consumer confidence
    • 4:00 p.m.: Taiwan balance of trade
    • 4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong foreign exchange reserves

