Apple announces new Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple announced new red models of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday.

The (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are identical to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Apple launched last year, but have a new red finish.

Apple typically launches red versions of its iPhones several months after the first product hits store shelves. It launched a red version of the iPhone 7 last March, for example. Part of the revenue generated from sales of (PRODUCT) RED devices and accessories is donated to help people living with HIV and AIDS.

Apple didn't announce a red version of the iPhone X, its most high-end iPhone, and instead will launch a red leather case for that phone. The iPhone 8 has similar features, however, including support for wireless charging, Apple's newest processor and the company's latest cameras.

The red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available to order online on April 10 and will arrive in stores and begin shipping this Friday, April 13. It starts at $699.