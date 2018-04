Markets across the globe have been on a roller coaster ride during recent sessions as concerns over a potential trade war between China and the U.S. continue to resurface.

After China announced additional tariffs on 106 U.S. products last Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on the Asian nation and asked the United States Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China.

With little data due, investors are likely to closely monitor the trade situation. China's foreign ministry said Monday that the U.S. was to blame for the trade friction, adding that it was impossible for talks to occur in this current environment, Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction will also be announced.

No major speeches by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are due to take place.