Cramer lists 15 sectors unaffected by Trump's tariffs on China

Even as stocks recovered on Monday after a tariff-related sell-off, CNBC's Jim Cramer knew investors would still be hesitant about adding to their portfolios amid all the uncertainty with China.

But rather than accepting the idea that every stock in the market is doomed, Cramer looked for stock groups that have managed to weather the Trump administration's trade policy turmoil.

"I've got 15 sectors that have been staggeringly unaffected by these tensions," the "Mad Money" host said. "In a market that increasingly trades on President Trump's trade policy, these 15 groups have become consistent winners. No one's talking about them. Some of them may surprise you."