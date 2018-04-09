Cramer Remix: Ignoring Washington negatives could benefit your portfolio   

For CNBC's Jim Cramer, there's always a better time to get out of stocks than during a major marketwide sell-off.

"We got too negative [on] Friday," the "Mad Money" host said on Monday as stocks pared their gains. "If you wanted to sell, your chance came this morning during the rally, not Friday during the freak-out."

"Look, this market is crazy," he continued, "but this morning we saw how a series of unexpected positives can send stocks soaring, and that's worth keeping in mind now that the Mueller investigation is making things even more chaotic."

Cramer pointed to Sunday night, when investors and market-watchers alike anxiously awaited news about Chinese retaliation to Trump's $100 billion tariff proposal.

But instead of putting tariffs on U.S. goods, China banned exports to North Korea of materials tied to weaponization, pressuring the country to disarm its military.

"Rather than the escalation so many feared, China offered President Trump an olive branch," Cramer said. "Here's the bottom line: President Trump's trade dispute with China is not the be-all and end-all of this market. I think there's simply been a vacuum of news about actual earnings and takeovers, so the endless negatives from Washington were allowed to take center stage.

"Now that earnings season's almost upon us, we can start to focus on individual companies again and their worth, and boy, I can't wait," Cramer continued. "We got too negative Friday, and if you really wanted out, the market always gives you a better time to sell."