Cramer's lightning round: AMD's bitcoin-driven decline doesn't make sense   

Advanced Micro Devices: "Straight down because of bitcoin? Straight down? I don't buy that. I think under $10 you want to pick up some AMD."

HP Inc.: "There is just an overall hatred of technology like there was a love of technology. I happen to think that HPQ is doing terrific and I am standing here at $20 and saying buy."

US Steel: "Look, we got Nucor, which is really the company that doesn't need any help at all from the government. But you know what? It's right that they do because the Chinese are not fair traders. NUE is the one you want to buy."

Del Taco: "I don't know, man. We've got so many others in that group, do we really have to go [with] Del Taco? How about we go [with] Del McDonald's or Del Darden? Those are better."

Snap Inc.: "We never care where stocks come from on 'Mad Money,' we care where [they're] going to, and I think that one is going nowhere."

Empire State Realty Trust: "It's got too low a yield for the real estate investment trusts. There's ones that are higher that are better."

DowDuPont: "This stock is down way too much. I'm telling people in my charitable trust at ActionAlerts … just because they have one crop protection problem, I'm not cutting and running, not with [CEO] Ed Breen at the helm. He's too good. He's created too much value."

GenMark Diagnostics: "Look, it's a good spec, it's just that it's not my cup of tea. There's nothing the matter with speculating, though, as long as you remember: don't put a lot of money that you may need into that stock."