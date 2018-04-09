Two experts debate whether Facebook should get into health

Dan Gebremedhin, physician and a health investor with Flare Capital Partners:

My initial reaction was skepticism after hearing about Facebook's plans to integrate health data to attempt to "help patients."

The specific use case example of identifying patients with few social supports in the area after discharge from the hospital seemed to be quite contrary to my experience as a practicing internal medicine hospitalist, as well as my past experience as a medical director at a health plan.

There are more humanistic and reliable ways to acquire this information and to provide support to a patient if they have an identified social determinant need. How about asking the patient, their healthcare proxy, or the primary care provider?

Given the variability in user activity on Facebook, I'm not sure that this information would be correlated and accurate at the patient level. Furthermore, there was dissonance between their use of metadata to make patient level recommendations. My quick take is that this attempt to integrate health data is another way to fuel consumer behavior on the platform and attempt to advertise to users on health care products. I haven't seen a significant number of major medical ads on Facebook (clinical services, pharmaceutical products, medical device); but after hearing this news (and if Facebook moves ahead with the project), I would not be surprised to see more of them.