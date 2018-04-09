There’s a generation below millennials and here’s what they want from brands

The obsession with millennials and what they want will soon be replaced by a new, younger and maybe trickier set of customers: Generation Z.

These 13- to 24-year-olds, who make up 71.7 million of the U.S. population, have a message for the world: They're not millennials and they really don't like corporations very much.

Take this statement, by one of 1,000 girls and women surveyed by consultancy Irregular Labs for a new report: "My numero uno message to brands that try too hard with the things that a 40-year-old thinks we would like is: When designing a product or creating an ad, if you think 'oh that's perfect for Gen Z' — that means it's probably a millennial idea and a straight path to failure. We are different."