Less than 3 percent of Americans can pass this 6-question money quiz

Most Americans don't know the basics when it comes to money. The results of surveys and retirement IQ tests show a startling lack of financial literacy.

When GoBankingRates put Americans to the test with a six-question money quiz, less than 3 percent of respondents passed. "Only 49 out of 2,001 respondents answered five out of six of the questions correctly, which translates to 83 percent or a 'B,'" the personal finance site reports. "The majority wouldn't even get a passing grade on this financial quiz because they answered four or fewer of the six questions correctly, which is a 66 percent or lower."

Read on to test your own knowledge.