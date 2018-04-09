It's been nearly three years since the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to marry nationwide. Confusion over taxes, however, for these filers continues.

A recent survey by Credit Karma Tax found that more than a third of same-sex couples who got married between 2013 and 2017 said they were unsure and confused when it came to selecting their tax-filing status.

The personal finance site polled 155 individuals in March.

Nearly three out of four respondents didn't know that the Internal Revenue Service had issued guidance on how gay couples can file their federal returns, which means there's still room for missteps once tax season rolls around.

"If you're married in any jurisdiction, you're married for federal tax purposes," said Annette Nellen, chair of the American Institute of CPAs' tax executive committee. "Where people may still find some confusion is if you're in a registered domestic partnership or a civil union: You're not married."

Here are some common slip-ups same-sex couples may find as they prepare their tax returns.