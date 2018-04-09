It's been more than 50 years since the U.S. Congress passed the Equal Pay Act, which mandates that men and women receive equal pay for equal work, but women are still fighting for compensation equality.
Some progress has been made toward those efforts in the U.S. — though it varies by state. Tepid penalties and loopholes tend to dampen the effectiveness of federal laws on a local level, so many states have passed versions of their own laws — but some have not.
This map, created by labor and employment-focused law firm Fisher Phillips, highlights legislative differences between states by showing which ones have gender-specific pay protections, gender-specific protections as well as protections for other categories (such as race, religion or national origin), or no state-specific pay equity laws at all.
Click to enlarge. Interactive version available here.