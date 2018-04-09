"Given the ever-changing legal landscape, we wanted to provide a place for companies and their counsel to readily access the relevant pay equity laws," Kathleen Caminiti, co-chair of the Pay Equity Practice Group and a partner at the firm, says in a news release.

Caminiti points out that the map is "not a substitute for legal counsel, because the laws are very nuanced," depending on the state.

As the American Association of University Women notes in its Policy Guide to Equal Pay in the States, pay equity laws are robust and wide-ranging in states like California and Delaware. Employers there are prohibited even from asking a candidate's previous salary history, which some believe could have adverse effects on income.

As it shows, in states like Arizona and Florida, laws are fewer or weaker. Alabama and Mississippi have no equal pay laws whatsoever, while the laws in North Carolina are minimal, according to the AAUW.

But even in states that do implement pay equity laws, there are exceptions, including affirmative defenses that can negate an employer's liability. And, the AAUW reports, "many counties and cities have additional regulations, separate from both state and federal laws." So legislation can depend on geography.

On a national scale, the pay disparity is still a persistent issue. And while the Equal Pay Act aims to eliminate the gap, its "vague language makes it difficult for women to prove they were paid less than a male counterpart because of their gender and deters many from even filing a lawsuit," reports Bustle.

"The act allows for men to be paid a higher wage than their female counterparts on the basis of seniority, merit, productivity and a differential based on any other factor other than sex."