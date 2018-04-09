US ports from coast to coast brace for possible impact from China trade war

Based on total dollar value, the top two states with the most exports to China are Washington and California, according to U.S. Census Bureau and WISERTrade data. But it's tied to electronics and aircraft, not agriculture.

Regardless, if there's a reduction in trade activity at U.S. ports, the longshoremen, truckers and other workers tied to the ports could suffer. In particular, Southern California stands to suffer since so much of its trade volume is tied to China.

"Fifty percent of all U.S. maritime trade with China goes through the ports of L.A. and Long Beach," said Jock O'Connell, an international trade adviser at Beacon Economics, a California economic consulting firm.

If the threatened tariffs are implemented over the course of the next several months, it would have "a very grave impact upon operations at the ports of L.A. and Long Beach," O'Connell said.

Observers say a decline in trade between the world's two largest economies would impact those workers and businesses in the supply chains that service the Southern California ports.

There are more than 14,000 dockworkers at Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex and thousands of other workers in trade operations and commerce as well as truckers involved in the movement of goods in and out of the ports. Experts say there could be layoffs in some of those operations if trade begin to slows.

"The thing that we're really looking at and concerned with is what happens when there's less exports leaving the country to these longshoremen who obviously rely on a daily basis to be able to move containers," said Michael Smith, director of international trade at the World Trade Center Los Angeles. "But in general, I think this is more of a political tit-for-tat game than anything affecting economies in a deep and profound way."

Regardless, there have been reports already of some trade getting canceled following the new Chinese tariffs, including at least one shipment of California wine. Also, one agricultural executive in the fruit industry said Monday he's heard of some impacts on orders and it's possible loads slated for China will be redirected to South Korea and Japan or renegotiated for a lower price.

"The West Coast ports are the most exposed," said Dustin Braden, a data analyst at IHS Markit. But he said the widening of the Panama Canal and the West Coast ports labor disputes in previous years also has led to more cargo going through the East Coast ports so the impact could be less than it might have otherwise been.

At the same time, some high value U.S. fruits such as berries use airfreight so that sector also could see some shipments curtailed.