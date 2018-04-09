The moves in pre-market trade come after Wall Street closed sharply down Friday. On the final trading day of last week, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 572.46 points to close down 23,932.76, ending the day back in correction territory. Other major indexes also closed lower.

Markets were on edge on Friday, after the Labor Department reported that during the course of March, the U.S. economy had only added 103,000 jobs, well below market expectations. In addition to this, investors were jittery over trade tensions.

Last week, China announced fresh tariffs on 106 U.S. products, which then saw President Donald Trump going on to threaten more levies, saying that he had asked the United States Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against the Asian nation.

While concerns over a potential trade war continue to rattle investors, a positive trading day from markets in Europe and Asia helped lift sentiment in the U.S. on Monday. With no major data or earnings due out on Monday, investors in the U.S. are likely to still be keeping an eye on trade tensions.

Trump tweeted Sunday that China could remove its trade barriers. However, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday that the U.S. was to blame for the trade friction, adding that it was impossible for talks to occur in this current environment, Reuters reported.