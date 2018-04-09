Here's what the tax pros say you should do before enlisting their help 2 Hours Ago | 01:09

In your rush to file your taxes this year, don't forget to watch out for fraudulent tax preparers.

Crooked tax preparers will lure you with the promise of big refunds. Beware that you will be on the hook to pay more money when the IRS catches on to the fact that your return is botched.

These crooks are frequently busted by the Justice Department, but not before they cause real damage.

One Texas man recently pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns and aggravated identity theft, which had led to a $397,367 tax loss.

More from Your Money Your Future:

These 5 last-minute tax cheats will cost you

Don't panic: Do this if you haven't filed your taxes yet

When you should (and shouldn't) worry if your tax refund is delayed

In a separate case, a North Carolina woman was sentenced to prison after she admitted to preparing false returns to increase her clients' tax refunds. The tally for the tax loss associated with her actions came to $600,737.