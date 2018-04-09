Negotiating salaries is never an easy topic to confront, but it's an important one to all employees looking for a promotion — or the next step in their career.

While salary is a key attribute of a job move, the CEO of China's largest restaurant group suggests young professionals should look at it from a "holistic" point of view.

"When I chose my job, I'd say that salary is not the most important consideration," Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, told CNBC's Akiko Fujita last month.

"I look at the industry (as to) whether I like it, and then whether this is the position where I can get the training, exposure, mentorship. (I look at) whether this company is a good company, whether it can be a good (performer), and then, of course salary," said Wat, when explaining what criteria she considers.

On the subject of salary, Yum China's CEO suggests that it's important to do some research beforehand: to see what the market is like, whether the market value of the wage package is fair and what range is offered.

When you've done the research, Wat suggests to "look at it, reflect upon it, and ask questions."