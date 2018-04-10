Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Analogic stock plummeted over 12 percent in the extended session. The health care and security technology company agreed to a $1.1 billion acquisition by Altaris Capital on Tuesday afternoon. Analogic will be taken private as a result of the acquisition.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox dropped as much as 1 percent after hours. European Commission investigators raided the company's London office on Tuesday. Fox said it is cooperating fully with the inspection.

Facebook stock gained 0.4 percent post-market. CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress Tuesday afternoon. Facebook shares had their best day in 2 years during Tuesday's session as investors appeared pleased with Zuckerberg's responses.