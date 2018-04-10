As Zuckerberg heads to the Hill, here's what one Facebook shareholder is watching

Facebook is down more than 12% since news of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal broke on March 16, and last month was the social media giant's worst in four years.

But Link believes the stock is still a winning bet for the long-term.

"I don't think that Facebook or Instagram will lose their dominance at all. Not at all...the multiple has gotten compressed, but I don't think you're going to see compression from here...it might be dead for a little while, but I think you have a bargain for a long-term secular growth story -- at least 25% growth -- with margins of at least 40%."

Facebook is up 15.5% over the past year, and has a $470 billion market cap.