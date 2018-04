Concerns over a potential trade war between the U.S. and China have been alleviated somewhat after Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed plans Tuesday to further open up the country's economy, with measures including lowering import tariffs on autos, enforcing legal intellectual property of foreign groups and reducing duties on other consumer products.

Xi's address appeared to boost market sentiment Tuesday, with markets in Europe and Asia trading higher during their respective sessions. U.S. futures also posted sharp gains.

Data releases are expected to be of key importance Tuesday. At 6 a.m. ET, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index is due out at 6 a.m. ET, followed by producer price index (PPI) data at 8:30 a.m. ET, and wholesale trade at 10 a.m. ET.

Looking to the central banking space, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he is expected attend the Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies' 18th Annual John T. Dunlop Lecture: "Fair Housing in the U.S.: Past, Present, and Future."