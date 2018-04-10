    ×

    Trading Nation

    ‘No one wins’ from a trade war, Stephen Roach warns stocks are vulnerable

    ‘No one wins’ from a trade war, and Wall Street is underestimating the risk, Stephen Roach warns
    ‘No one wins’ from a trade war, and Wall Street is underestimating the risk, Stephen Roach warns   

    One of Wall Street's leading authorities on Asia sees a trade war against China as the biggest threat to U.S. markets.

    Yale University senior fellow Stephen Roach cites the dilemma as a major reason why economic fundamentals aren't as good as Wall Street believes.

    "It's a negative. No one wins from this. It won't create jobs. It'll raise prices, and it will have a potential impact on our export business," Roach said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "This is just a question of how far this goes and the nature of the retaliation from the Chinese and then our own retaliation from the retaliation and so forth."

    Roach, who was chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia for five years, spoke before Chinese President Xi Jinping announced plans on Tuesday to open China's economy, including lowering tariffs on imported autos. Also Tuesday, the World Trade Organization said China filed a complaint challenging President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

    Roach contended that stocks are in a danger zone with or without a trade war.

    "The market is vulnerable to being too complacent here, and I think when the volatility settles down, we'll be working our way lower," Roach said.

    He warned last December that if the right steps weren't taken, a market shock could occur. Since then, the Dow has dipped into correction territory three times.

    Roach isn't calling for a full-blown recession, but he predicts a showdown between the two countries could hurt the U.S. more than China.

    "The U.S. needs China for three reasons. One, cheap goods for income-constrained American consumers. Two, China is our third-largest most rapidly growing export market," he said. "Three, China is the biggest foreign owner of U.S. Treasurys."

    Roach's 2014 book "Unbalanced: The Codependency of America and China" depicted a fictional trade war unfolding between the U.S. and China. He notes the scenario has an "eerie resemblance" to what's happening now.

    "We have a very unstable rhetorical framework coming out of Washington — on again and off again multiple times a day," Roach said. "This is one of those red-line issues for President Trump. He's been anti-China for most of his adult life. I think he would have a hard time backing down."

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Professor Stephen Roach on China trade war fears
    Professor Stephen Roach on China trade war fears   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    VIX
    ---
    DJIA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...