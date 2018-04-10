Cramer: Top oil and solar stocks may have more room to run, charts show

Cramer warned that the top energy investments were not obvious: while energy giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron performed strongly on Tuesday, they have lagged the sector for months, partially due to their exposure to natural gas.

"When you look the next tier down, though, in terms of size, there are some real nice Cramer winners here [like] Anadarko as well as ConocoPhillips," Cramer said, noting that each stocks is up over 10 percent since the start of 2018.

Lang started by looking at the daily chart of Anadarko, one of the market's top big-cap oil stocks. He liked the series of higher highs and higher lows the stock has made since its February lows, particularly since the moves have been backed by a high volume of investing activity.

"Don't forget, for technicians, volume is like a polygraph: it lets you know when a move is telling the truth," Cramer explained. "To Lang, this is a clue that big institutional money managers are buying Anadarko here — always a positive sign."

Better yet, Lang noticed that the moving average convergence divergence line, a key indicator that helps predict changes in a stock's direction before they occur, is about to make a bullish crossover. That could push the stock above its $63 ceiling and take it to $70 a share, Lang said.

Lang also had a rosy outlook for the stock of ConocoPhillips. Shares of the oil and gas play recently made a W-shaped bottom, hitting a low and successfully retesting it. During the retest, Lang noticed the MACD indicator sending a "buy" signal. Since then, the stock has taken off.

Better yet, the Chaikin Money Flow oscillator, which tracks the level of buying and selling pressure on a given stock, turned positive a few weeks ago, a sign that institutional investors were buying in. And while Lang expects ConocoPhillips' shares to stall after their run higher, he could see the stock running from its $62 level to the $70s.