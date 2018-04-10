Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal

Facebook is desperately trying to mend its damaged reputation following the continued fallout of a massive data scandal.

Alongside London-based elections consultancy Cambridge Analytica, the social media giant is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data. The allegations have heightened concerns over whether such data was then used to try and influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the Brexit vote.

Ahead of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's appearance on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, CNBC takes a look at exactly how the tech behemoth ended up in the midst of a media firestorm.