Here are the highlights of the market-moving speech by China's Xi and the US stocks that could benefit

In a wide-ranging speech Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping laid out plans for several key areas to make the domestic economy more accessible to foreign businesses.

His remarks at the Boao Forum for Asia alleviated market fears about a U.S.-China trade war and U.S. stocks soared more than 1 percent in the open.

While Xi has addressed these areas of reform previously, Tuesday's comments contrasted with defensive statements from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce last week in the wake of escalating trade tensions with the U.S.

Here are some of the highlights of Xi's remarks, and some U.S. industries or companies that may benefit: