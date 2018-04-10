Here’s how much you’d have if you’d invested the money you lost to the pay gap

April 10 marks Equal Pay Day, the day that women would have to continue working to in order to earn the same amount men earned in the previous year, on average.

That goes for white, non-Hispanic women and men. For black women, it would take until August 7 to reach equal pay. For Latinx women, it's November 1.

Earning less can have a lasting impact. Women aren't just losing out on wages, but have less freedom to save and invest for the future. And thanks to compounding interest rates, even a slight difference in the amount they invest now can add up to major discrepancy down the line.

"It's clear — and unfortunate — that the pay gap can quickly become a wealth gap," Arielle O'Shea, investing and retirement specialist at Nerdwallet, tells CNBC Make It. "It's simply much harder to find the money to invest on a lower salary, and consequently women stand to lose out on investment returns over time."

To illustrate how much money women would have if they invested the money lost to the pay gap, NerdWallet compiled a chart showing the how much it would add up to after one, three, five and 10 years.