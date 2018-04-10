Key GOP Sen. Thune is 'not rushing' to slap regulation on Facebook

A top Republican senator said Tuesday he does not necessarily want to pass legislation regulating Facebook amid concerns about user privacy.

"I'm not rushing to do that," Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

His comments came ahead of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Tuesday afternoon testimony before both Thune's committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will face questions about the revelation that consulting firm Cambridge Analytica may have misused the personal information of up to 87 million people.

Thune, the third-ranking Senate Republican who represents South Dakota, said he hopes to find out at the hearing how far-reaching the misuse of personal data is. The senator also wants to find out what Facebook is doing on its own to prevent the abuse of user information.