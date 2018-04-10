P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof

Procter and Gamble, one of the world's largest advertisers, is putting several of its agencies together to work as one team in a pilot that it hopes will eliminate bureaucracy and lead to better advertising.
The team behind Tide detergent, which has the largest piece of the U.S. laundry market by far, will work together under P&G's North America Fabric Care (NA FC) Marketing Director Vedran Miletic and Andrea Diquez, chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi New York.
P&G has already trialed this approach with its Tide Super Bowl campaign "It's a Tide Ad," which starred "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour sending up typical ads for cars, beer and perfume in a spot that had more than 5 million views on YouTube.
Having a small, multi-agency team work on the campaign helped P&G in "eliminating unproductive day-to-day transactions and distractions," according to its Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard, in a summary of his remarks at an industry conference this week, which were emailed to CNBC.