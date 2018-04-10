Senate judiciary chairman warns Trump: 'It would be suicide' to fire Mueller

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, admonished President Donald Trump for his recent remarks entertaining the idea of firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"I have confidence in Mueller, the president ought to have confidence in Mueller, and I think to answer your question, it would be suicide for the president to want—to talk about firing Mueller," Grassley said Tuesday in an interview on Fox Business.

Grassley is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is conducting its own separate inquiry into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.

The president made headlines Monday evening when he tore into the special counsel, calling it a "witch hunt" and "an attack on our country in a true sense."

Asked if he would fire Mueller, Trump said: "Many people have said, 'You should fire him.' Again, they found nothing."

He also called "disgraceful" reports that the FBI searched the office and residence of Trump's longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, after receiving a referral from Mueller himself. Trump's criticism for the raid spilled onto Twitter Tuesday morning.

Grassley said Trump would benefit from keeping quiet on the Mueller investigation. "The less the president said on this whole thing, the better off he would be," Grassley said.

He also suggested that firing Mueller could play into the Democrats' hands in the 2018 midterm elections.

"I think that maybe Mueller coming to a dead end, as far as collusion of Trump with Russia in this election—and it looks like a dead end," Grassley said. "Maybe Mueller would appreciate being fired so he would have an excuse for getting out of it and the Democrats would have a good issue in this upcoming election."

Neither the White House nor a spokeswoman for Grassley immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment.

Some members of Congress were more critical of the development in Mueller's probe. In a Fox News interview on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he believes Mueller "has abused his authority" in giving the referral to search Cohen's property.

"Going after someone's personal attorney is a great overstep I think, in the authority of the prosecutor," Paul said.