Wed, 4 April 2018

The Philippines, home to Manila's standstill traffic jams, is aiming to become known for the "city of the future.'

Called New Clark City, the urban project is planned to be a high-tech green city promising science-fiction-worthy technology, from robots to drones to self-driving vehicles. It's located 120 kilometers outside the Philippine capital, and its investors hope it will be the first of its kind in the country: smart, sustainable and resilient to disasters.

Of course, many countries are aiming to build their own version of the city of the future, and the Philippines still has a long way to go in its economic development, so the project's financial future is not a certainty.

According to its lead developers, the project is mainly funded through public-private partnerships — a move necessary for the cash-strapped country.