This airline is set to soar on earnings this week: Traders

Shares of Delta could fly high when it reports earnings this week, according to some traders.

The Atlanta based airline reports first-quarter earnings before the bell this Thursday, and the options market is implying a 4 percent move for the stock in either direction. Shares of Delta have struggled to take off this year, now down more than 6 percent since January.

However, "Options Action" trader Mike Khouw says there could be signs of resurgence ahead. "Delta is liked a lot by options traders," Khouw said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money." "We saw about 3-to-1 calls over put volume."

On Monday, a number of traders also bought the June 52.5 call options for an average of $3.50 per contract. "Those are bullish bets that Delta will be up about 5 percent by June expiration," Khouw explained.

Despite struggling to make gains on the year, shares of Delta are still up nearly 17 percent in the last 12-months. Of the 17 Factset analysts covering the stock, 15 have the stock listed as a "buy" rating, with an average price target of $72.56. That would imply a 40 percent gain for shares of the airline from its current levels.

Last quarter Delta beat on both revenue and eps expectations, while also raising its guidance for 2018. The company citing savings under the new tax law, as well as an increase in consumer demand as catalysts for growth.

Shares of Delta were higher on Tuesday morning, trading at $52.99.