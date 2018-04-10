Your first trade for Tuesday, April 10

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of IBM.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Citigroup.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of SPDR Gold Shares.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Las Vegas Sands.

