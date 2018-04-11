7 ways to boost your success while working less, according to a 5-year study   

If you've ever wondered why some people perform better at work than others, the answer lies in how they spend their time, says Morten Hansen, author of the book "Great at Work."

Though we've all heard the phrase "work smarter not harder," Hansen conducted a five-year study of more than 5,000 managers and employees to determine exactly how top workers maximize both their time and performance.

His research yielded seven "work smarter practices" that will help you become more successful while also doing less: